PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week, you can walk through a house of horrors for a great cause.

For more than 20 years, Brant Page has turned his garage into “The Haunted Porch” for the Halloween season.

“The Haunted Porch” is more than an elaborate haunted house for the community though, it’s a fundraiser.

The price of admission is one can of non-perishable food which gets donated to the Newberg food bank.

“I put in a lot of work there,” said Page. “If we can figure out a way to raise money and help someone in need. We’ll open up the weekend before and so, I get more people to see my creation and we raise food for Newberg fish.”

Page said he’s hoping to break his record of raising more than 400 pounds of food this year

The Haunted Porch is open Friday and Saturday, as well as Halloween night, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.