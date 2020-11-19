GivetheGiftofOregon encourages local holiday shopping

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new holiday campaign is urging Oregonians to shop local this holiday season.

Governor Brown announced the launch of the #GivetheGiftofOregon campaign, spearheaded by Travel Oregon and Business Oregon. As the pandemic continues to ravage the state’s economy, businesses need support now more than ever, the campaign said.

“Oregon’s businesses are the backbone of our communities and our economy, and I am encouraging all Oregonians to shop locally this holiday season,” said Governor Brown. “Strengthening our economy starts here at home. One way Oregonians can help is to spend locally to keep dollars with our homegrown businesses that are run by our neighbors, family, and friends. Many local retailers are offering online, curbside pickup, and ‘take-out’ shopping options, making it easy for Oregonians to shop safely.”

Travel Oregon said they are hoping to help offset a nearly 60% reduction in direct travel spending, including shopping and restaurant business, that has affected the entire state.

Featured businesses and gift ideas will be featured on a website. The campaign also highlights the Oregon Wine Board’s The Giving Season efforts, as well as the Built Oregon Marketplace, an online platform that provides consumers with an opportunity to discover products from Oregon makers.

The campaign is also urging Oregonians to share their purchases on social media using the hashtag #GivetheGiftofOregon.