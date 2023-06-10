PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fire crews are on the scene of a glider that landed in a wheat field in Verboort, according to the Forest Grove Fire Department.

Officials say the landing — south of Osterman Road between Highway 47 and Visitation Road — was “unscheduled” and the pilot has not been injured.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the glider had launched out of North Plains, but ran out of lift shortly before landing in the field.

However, fire crews say the plane will remain in the field until it can be removed safety with “minimal damage to the wheat crop.”

