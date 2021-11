A trooper responded to a report of a hazard on Highway 99W near milepost 42 between McMinnville and Amity on Tuesday. The hazard was a goat named Mr. Billy Goat (OSP).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A trooper responded to a report of a hazard on Highway 99W of what turned out to be a lost goat between McMinnville and Amity, Oregon State Police said.

Mr. Billy Goat, found near milepost 42, was herded into the back of the officer’s patrol car.

OSP said Billy was safely returned back to his owner.