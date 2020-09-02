Gold Star mom’s dying wish achieves funding goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thanks to generous donations, Janice Sue Page’s dying wish to ride a motorcycle with the Patriot Guard will be fulfilled.

Janice Sue was diagnosed with bladder cancer in April 2019. With treatment, it went into remission, but she recently learned it came back and spread to other parts of her body. With a grim prognosis, she has chosen not to undergo chemotherapy. Instead, she wants to enjoy the time she has left on her own terms. She was recently told she has between nine months and a year to live.

Josh Brennan, Janice Sue’s son, was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2007. In the years that have followed his death, Janice Sue has honored his life every chance she gets.

Learning to ride a motorcycle is on Janice Sue’s bucket list. She wants to ride with the Patriot Guard in the hopes of honoring at least one family of a veteran while she can, the way she was honored. Members of the Patriot Guard group honor military families by attending the funerals of their loved ones who served their country.

Now, thanks to donations, the Patriot Guard can give Janice Sue a special four-wheeled motorcycle adorned with pictures of her son as a tribute.