PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Feel like you don’t get enough happy stories in your news feed? Maybe you missed some of Oregon’s best feel-good stories of 2023.

KOIN 6 has compiled a list of the most-clicked, uplifting news stories of the year. The stories are listed by popularity in ascending order. Here’s to more good news in 2024.

Thomas Dambo’s Isak Heartstone troll in Breckenridge, Colo. (Courtesy Scan Design Foundation)

Trolls, scavenger hunts and giant works of art: This story had it all. Portlanders were ecstatic to take part in celebrated Danish artist Thomas Dambo’s massive troll sculptures exhibit, which debuted across the Puget Sound and Portland in August. The sculptures will remain on display locally into 2026.

File: In-N-Out Burgers. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Safe Kids Worldwide )

It’s no secret that Oregon is home to quite a few California transplants. In-N-Out Burger is also creeping its way north, opening restaurants in Medford, Grants Pass, Roseburg and Salem. Most recently, the California-based chain has set its sights on Beaverton.

Sketches of D.B. Cooper (FBI) March 7, 2023.

More than 50 years later, DB Cooper enthusiasts are still eager to uncover the identity of the mysterious hijacker. In October, a team of amateur sleuths say they may have unearthed new evidence in a forested area of Vancouver.

Craving some pizza? Give Ken’s Artisan Pizza a try. In February the Southeast Portland restaurant was named one of the top 20 pizza spots in the U.S.

Sisters Maharani and Hirah relax together during a summer day in Oregon. (Photos of the former Vegas cats provided by WildCat Ridge Sanctuary)

Six tigers previously kept at the Mirage casino in Las Vegas for the “Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden” were in need of a new home after the attraction closed in 2022. After an extensive search, a big cat sanctuary near Scotts Mills, Ore. was approved to accept the tiger family.

A discovery made by a team of archaeologists shows that Oregon may be home to North America’s oldest known human-occupied site. Researchers say that artifacts found in Riley, Ore. date back to more than 18,000 years ago — a major historical discovery.

Lidar imagery of the Parkdale Lava Flow located in the Mount Hood National Forest. (Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries)

The use of Google Earth during the 2023 wildfire season led KOIN 6 News to a distinct geological formation on Mount Hood that had previously received little to no news coverage — the remnants of a 7,700-year-old lava flow. Turns out the U.S. Forest Service is well-aware of the ancient lava flow settled on the outskirts of the Mount Hood National Forest. According to a USFS report, the agency hopes to one day make the distinct formation more accessible to the public.

Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors on January 28, 2023. (Bruce Ely/Trail Blazers)

Beloved comedian Will Ferrell visited Portland for the first time in January. The actor had such a nice time that he visited the city again seven months later, returning in September for a Timbers’ game and an impromptu stand-up set.

Get ready to get paid. In October, the State of Oregon confirmed a $5.6 billion revenue surplus, the largest in state history. That means a nice, juicy kicker for the state’s taxpayers in 2024.

A near-perfect Powerball ticket was purchased in Tillamook on Nov. 23 as the jackpot reached $1.04 billion — the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history. The winner received a $50,000 prize for the ticket. The near-jackpot caught the public’s attention as the country was overcome by billion-dollar daydreams, making the event the most-viewed feel-good story of the year.

Honorable Mentions:

Images of a cougar spotted on Haystack Rock on July 16, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Khula Makhalira)

A mountain lion captivated the state in July when it ventured onto Haystack Rock while hunting in the Cannon Beach area. Wildlife experts said it was the first time in recorded history that a mountain lion was spotted on the iconic sea stack.

Record snow in Downtown Portland as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart in February of 2023. (KOIN 6)

A storm unexpectedly hit Portland with a record 10.8 inches of snow between Feb. 22 and 23. The snow was a disaster for commuters and snarled traffic for days as motorists were forced to abandon their cars on snow-packed roads. However, the surprise snow was also a welcome sight for many locals, who played in the snow and enjoyed the beautiful winter scenery.