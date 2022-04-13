PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Google announced Wednesday the company will invest more than $50 million in its Oregon-based data centers and offices in 2022.

In a press release, a spokesperson said the tech giant is directing more funds to its data center in The Dalles, which was built in 2006. About 200 people work there.

The company says on its website that it has devoted $1.8 billion to the center since its inception. Google has been given the green light to build up to two more data centers near the site following agreements with the city and Wasco County.

Google brought some Oregon employees back to its downtown Portland office in a “hybrid” approach on April 4. It was the first time the company fully opened its 80-000 square-foot location at the historic Meier & Frank building.

It’s unclear how much of the $50 million in funding will be sent to the Portland office in addition to the The Dalles’ data center. The infusion of cash though is part of Google’s overarching $9.5 billion plan to invest in its sites nationwide, which the company predicts will create more than 12,000 jobs.

The workers at the Portland office are only required to be there three days a week and can work from home two days a week.