Lawmaker charged in Oregon Capitol protest faces arraignment

State Rep. Mike Nearman was seen opening the Oregon Capitol doors to right-wing protesters on Dec. 21, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon state lawmaker who was caught on camera opening up the state Capitol’s doors to protesters late last year is facing his arraignment Tuesday morning.

State Representative Mike Nearman (R-Independence) was seen opening the Oregon Capitol doors to right-wing protesters on December 21, 2020. He has been charged with first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass, according to court records filed by the Marion County district attorney’s office. Both are misdemeanors.

Nearman’s arraignment is slated for 9 a.m. Information about a concurrent rally outside the Capitol has circulated on social media.

Oregon Capitol surveillance video from the Dec. 21 protest showed how Nearman left the building during a special legislative session to address COVID-19-related challenges, allowing right-wing protesters inside the building. Four people were arrested that day.

Once inside the building, the protesters clashed with Oregon State Police troopers, the video shows. Video surveillance of outside the building showed Nearman then walked around the Oregon Capitol building before entering it again.

Nearman was stripped of his committee assignments by House Speaker Tina Kotek, who also asked him to resign, in January amid the investigation.

Last week, Nearman told a conservative radio talk show host that he has a really bad case of COVID and is “on the mend a little bit.” His current condition is unclear.