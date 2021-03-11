Gov. Brown mulls early release for prisoners who fought wildfires

Eligible inmates could receive up to 12 months off their sentences

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some prisoners who helped fight the wildfires that ravaged Oregon in September 2020 could be released early, according to a letter sent from Governor Kate Brown to the Director of the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Governor Brown commended adults in custody (AIC) who “bravely fought these wildfires and helped prevent further destruction and loss of life across the state,” according to the March 5 letter provided to KOIN 6 News. “These adults in custody should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to this historic firefighting response.”

Inmates would have to meet the following criteria in order to receive up to one year off their sentence:

Met the criteria for fire crew participation, as outlined by DOC policy and procedures

Have a record of good conduct for the last 12 months

Have a suitable housing plan prior to the date set for their early release

Have their out-of-custody health care needs assessed and adequately addressed prior to the date set for their early release

Not present an unacceptable safety, security, or compliance risk to the community

The governor asked the DOC to provide her a list of all inmates who meet the criteria by April 16, a heavy ask, according to the department.

“The Department of Corrections (DOC) Executive Team is reviewing the list of AIC firefighters on a case-by-case basis to ensure they meet all aspects of the Governor’s criteria, a time-consuming process which will not wrap up until mid to late April,” a DOC spokesperson wrote KOIN 6 News in an email.

Commutation would be for up to 12 months off someone’s sentence, so not everyone granted commutation would be eligible for immediate release.