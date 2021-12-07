Gov. Brown responds to criticism over maskless photos in DC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown responded to criticism on Monday after she was under fire for appearing in pictures not wearing a mask at a charity event in Washington D.C. over the weekend.

Brown was a speaker at the LGBTQ Victory Fund Gala in D.C.

“I saw the governor throughout the event wearing a mask every single time, except when she was on stage speaking,” a spokesman for the event said.

One picture showed Brown not wearing a mask while sitting and having a one-on-one conversation with a person.

The spokesman for the event told KOIN 6 all 750 people who attended had to show proof of vaccination, but were not required to show a negative COVID-19 test.

D.C. has an indoor mask advisory, while Brown has Oregon under an indoor mask requirement.

In a statement Brown’s spokesman wrote, “Regardless of the local rules, Governor Brown went further and remained masked during the event except when giving her acceptance speech, eating or taking pictures with attendees.”

