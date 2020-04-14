Gov. Brown to discuss reopening Oregon in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss her framework for reopening Oregon’s economy.

This has been a long-awaited announcement amid these stay home orders and Oregon won’t be alone in this effort. Governor Brown formed a pact yesterday with Washington Governor Jay Inslee and California Governor Gavin Newsom to work on reopening their economies together.

Democratic governors look to reopenings with compacts

But, the governors are remaining cautious.

“I think that this pact is more forward looking than backward looking,” said Inslee. “This pact is what do we do after we reduce some of our social distancing, stay home initiatives. It is more the issue of how are we going to have consistent testing and contact tracing initiatives.”

The West Coast pact is similar to the one formed on the East Coast, which includes hard-hit New York. The states made their announcements on Monday just hours after President Trump tweeted that it was his decision when to “open up the states.”

Governor Brown’s press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday. KOIN 6 News will be listening in and will update this story when more information is available.

