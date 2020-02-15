Gov. Brown visits Umatilla County, awards service members

Roughly 500 reports of damage have been documented from the flood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown visited the flood-damaged areas of Umatilla County Friday, after she had declared a state of emergency for the region earlier this month when heavy rains and melting snow brought high and dangerous waters.

Residents are still recovering from the flood that killed one woman, damaged dozens of homes and properties, and shut down major roadways. Brown saw the path of destruction first-hand from an overhead view as she toured the area in a helicopter.

One the ground, Brown visited members of the Oregon Army National Guard who were involved in the search and rescue efforts in Umatilla County. The governor presented awards to flight crews from Pendleton and Salem in recognition of their life-saving work. Oregon Army National Guard service members conducted the state’s largest search and rescue operation in the wake of the flood. Flight crews rescued a total of 54 people, 10 dogs, one cat, and a rabbit from flooded areas via helicopter.

Gov. Kate Brown surveys flood damage in Umatilla County. February 14, 2020 (Governor Kate Brown)

Oregon Governor Kate Brown presented Oregon National Service Members with 1st Battalion, 168 Aviation Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, based out of Pendleton, with medals and recognition for their service during Oregon’s largest search and rescue operation, Feb. 14. (Photo by Paula Negle, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Public Affairs)

Gov. Kate Brown talks with Oregon Army National Guard flight crewmembers. February 14, 2020 (Governor Kate Brown)

Capt. Taylor Frye, a pilot with 1st Battalion, 168 Aviation Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, based out of Pendleton, stands with fellow service members as Oregon Governor Kate Brown presents them with medals and recognition for their service during Oregon’s largest search and rescue operation, Feb. 14. (Photo by Paula Negle, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Public Affairs)

Aerial photo of the river running through Umatilla County. February 14, 2020 (Governor Kate Brown)

Capt. David Sous, a pilot with G. Company 1-189 Aviation, Oregon Army National Guard, stands with fellow service members as Oregon Governor Kate Brown presents them with medals and recognition for their service during Oregon’s largest search and rescue operation, Feb. 14. (Photo by Paul Rushing, Oregon Military Department)

This Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo shows a small bridge in the Thorn Hollow area of rural Umatilla County that collapsed as a result of rising floodwaters from the Umatilla River near Adams, Ore. Severe flooding in eastern Oregon closed a major freeway on Friday, forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof as other parts of the Pacific Northwest also braced for more flooding and landslides. (Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian via AP)

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 photo, Nate Fuller and Archie Morrow await rescue on the roof of a home in Thorn Hollow outside of Adams, Ore. The pair were stranded when they attempted to rescue the elderly couple who were stuck in the house as waters from the Umatilla River began to rise. All were rescued by helicopter that evening. Severe flooding in eastern Oregon closed a major freeway on Friday, forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof as other parts of the Pacific Northwest also braced for more flooding and landslides. (Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian via AP)

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, Chantel Fuller watches as water floods her home in Thorn Hollow outside of Adams, Ore. Fuller’s husband was involved in a rescue attempt that left him and three others stranded in the home as water from the Umatilla River rose around them Thursday evening, and were rescued by helicopter. Severe flooding in eastern Oregon closed a major freeway on Friday, forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof as other parts of the Pacific Northwest also braced for more flooding and landslides. (Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian via AP)

This photo provided by the Oregon State Police shows severe flooding on Interstate 84, a major freeway linking Idaho and Oregon, near Hermiston, Ore., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Flooding has forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof. Snow melt caused the Umatilla River and other tributaries in northeast Oregon to overflow their banks late Thursday. (Oregon State Police via AP)

(Photo via Umatilla County Sheriff)

Umatilla Search and Rescue teams (courtesy Umatilla County)

(photo courtesy Umatilla Flood Joint Information Center)

Floodwaters in Umatilla County, February 7, 2020 (East Oregonian/Andrew Cutler)

So far, the county has received roughly 500 reports of damage. More than 140 people have used the shelter at the Pendleton Armory.