Gov. Brown visits Umatilla County, awards service members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown visited the flood-damaged areas of Umatilla County Friday, after she had declared a state of emergency for the region earlier this month when heavy rains and melting snow brought high and dangerous waters.
Residents are still recovering from the flood that killed one woman, damaged dozens of homes and properties, and shut down major roadways. Brown saw the path of destruction first-hand from an overhead view as she toured the area in a helicopter.
One the ground, Brown visited members of the Oregon Army National Guard who were involved in the search and rescue efforts in Umatilla County. The governor presented awards to flight crews from Pendleton and Salem in recognition of their life-saving work. Oregon Army National Guard service members conducted the state’s largest search and rescue operation in the wake of the flood. Flight crews rescued a total of 54 people, 10 dogs, one cat, and a rabbit from flooded areas via helicopter.
So far, the county has received roughly 500 reports of damage. More than 140 people have used the shelter at the Pendleton Armory.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.