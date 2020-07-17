Gov. Brown on COVID, potential rollbacks, protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a one-on-one interview with KOIN 6 News, Gov. Kate Brown talked about what Oregon may do as the spike in COVID cases continues and about the ongoing demonstrations in Portland that now include federal officers confronting protesters.

The governor is weighing whether to shut down businesses that are gathering spots to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but she hasn’t yet made a decision. What could be first to close again is indoor restaurant seating and bars.

Brown told KOIN 6 News places where people are congregating is where the virus is seen to be spreading. Earlier this week she banned indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered a mask mandate for everyone outside if they can’t stay at least 6 feet away from others.

The governor said a closure will depend not just on a continued increase in people infected by the virus but other factors that would lead to closures.

“I mentioned hospital bed capacity, insuring we have an adequate supply of healthcare workers across the state as well as the infection rate” are some factors Brown said would influence any decision.

She said she’s aware of what’s happening in California, where doctors are sending patients hundreds of miles away because their hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

KOIN 6 News also spoke with Gov. Brown about the federal officers battling protesters and what she may or may not be able to do about them. This story will be updated.