PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a SCOTUS lower-court ruling regarding abortion medication still up in the air, Oregon Gov. Kotek announced Thursday that she would be taking further steps to protect abortion and miscarriage management throughout the state.

Kotek’s office said that the state has partnered with OHSU to secure a three-year supply of Mifepristone, an FDA-approved medication used to manage miscarriages and end pregnancies. A total of 22,500 doses were secured.

The partnership is in response to the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA lawsuit in Texas, in what Kotek’s office says is a “part of the escalating efforts to ban abortion nationwide.” Kotek also directed OHA to work with the DOJ to explore how the state can safeguard access to abortion and reproductive health care.

“By challenging the FDA’s authority over Mifepristone, the lower court decisions set an alarming precedent of putting politics above established science, medical evidence, and a patient’s health, life, and well-being–with potential implications beyond this one medication,” Kotek said. “This meritless lawsuit is part of a larger campaign to ban abortion in every state, including those with legal protections for abortion access. We cannot afford to stand by and watch our fundamental right to reproductive health care be stripped away.”

Additionally, Kotek’s office says she is directing Oregon licensing boards to issue guidance to providers, clarifying that the state supports them in providing reproductive health care and using Mifepristone, regardless of what happens in Texas.

In a separate lawsuit related to the use of Mifepristone in Washington, a federal judge issued a decision that went against the Texas lawsuit and directed the FDA to not make any changes to the availability of the drug in Oregon.

“Here in Oregon, I will make sure that patients are able to access the medication they need and providers are able to provide that medication without unnecessary, politically-motivated interference and intimidation,” she said. “To our providers, to the patients who live in Oregon or have been forced to come to our state for care, and to those who are helping people access the care they need, know that I have your back.”