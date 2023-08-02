PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed seven bills into law on Wednesday, approving upwards of $10 billion to improve K-12 education and childcare.

The funding will boost K-12 teacher and staff salaries and prevent layoffs, while other bills incentivize Oregonians to become teachers, encourage diversity and includes pay bumps for special education teachers and staff.

“My vision for Oregon is a state where every child has a safe place to receive a high-quality, culturally responsive public education, and every family has access to affordable childcare,” Kotek said. “While I will always push for more, I can stand here today saying we made progress for our kids. We have built a strong foundation for the work ahead.”

Among the signed bills is House Bill 5015, which invests a “historic” $10.2 billion towards the State School Fund, which Kotek said is the highest amount ever allocated to the fund.

Another new law, House Bill 3005, creates a $50 million Child Care Infrastructure Fund to increase access to child care facilities and support new facilities opening across the state.

Senate Bill 283 creates a statewide educator workforce data system and workforce surveys to allow school districts to boost pay for teachers and staff working in special education. The bill also establishes apprenticeship and mentorship grants for recently retired teachers to convert to substitute licenses for free.

Senate Bill 1050 will give funding to the Oregon Department of Education for professional development for teachers and administrators for Holocaust, genocide studies and ethnic studies content standards.

Kotek also signed House Bill 2281, requiring school boards to designate at least one civil rights coordinator to oversee compliance with anti-discrimination laws and investigations into discrimination complaints.

Additionally, HB 3144 – which creates the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Student Success Plan – and HB 3198 – which boosts funding for early literacy – were signed by the governor.