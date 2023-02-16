PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declared a drought emergency in Crook and Jefferson counties on Thursday – marking the first drought declaration of 2023.

The governor issued an executive order which directs state agencies to prioritize assistance to the region.

“While this is the first drought declaration of the year, Central Oregon has been facing persistent drought for years due to the ongoing impacts of climate change,” Governor Kotek said. “This is already looking like another challenging drought year for the state, which brings higher risks of wildfires and water shortages. I am committed to ensuring that our agencies are working closely with all partners to get those who are most impacted the help they need.”

She added that Oregon needs to “get serious” about water resilience.

“Our communities, the agriculture sector and our fish and wildlife are all impacted by water scarcity, and we all have to be working together to address the challenges that we are facing today and into the future,” she said.

All of a portion of Crook County has been classified as having exceptional drought since July 2021, Kotek stated. She added the Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index, which measures drought conditions, shows the 36-month average ending in Jan. 2023 is “by far the worst on record.”

In Jefferson County, the U.S. drought monitor mapped the region in severe to exceptional drought status, Kotek said – noting natural flows and reservoir supplies are at or near all-time lows.