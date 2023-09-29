PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gov. Tina Kotek has ordered for all flags at Oregon’s public institutions to lower to half-staff in honor of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died Thursday night.

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of the California senator’s upcoming internment, according to Kotek’s office.

“Senator Feinstein led with integrity and fierceness,” Gov. Kotek said in a statement on Friday. “A fighter for equality, and a voice for people on the margins, her memory will live on for generations to come.”

A former mayor of San Francisco, Feinstein served three decades as a senator from California, making her the longest-serving member of the Senate Democratic conference. During her Senate tenure, she left a mark on a range of issues, including national security and gun control.

The senator passed away at her home in Washington, D.C., only hours after casting a “yes” vote on a motion to keep the government from shutting down with a funding bill.