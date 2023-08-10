It is unknown how Jesse Lee Calhoun is connected to the four deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued nearly 1,000 communications to inmates, KOIN 6 News has learned that Gov. Kotek has revoked the commutations for five of them and sent them back to prison.

As first reported by The Oregonian, Kotek revoked four in July and one soon after taking office in January, saying they “violated conditions” of their conditional commutations.

One of the people to lose their commutation is Jesse Lee Calhoun. Multiple law enforcement sources told KOIN 6 that Calhoun is a person of interest in the deaths of four local women.

Another one of the five is William Ray Miskell, who was convicted of murder in 2003 after killing a man in a robbery. Brown granted him commutation for “…Mentoring inside and outside prison, and extensively volunteered time with church outreach activities.”

On Tuesday, Kotek’s office sent a letter to district attorneys and law enforcement that said “I will not hesitate to use my authority and discretion as governor to revoke their commutation.” She asked them for the names of people and proof who deserve to have their conditional commutations revoked.

According to court documents, the others who had their commutations revoked have been arrested for theft, car theft and identity theft after their release.