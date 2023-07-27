PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed a handful of new laws on Thursday intended to help the state increase housing options and prevent people from becoming homeless.

The bills include House Bill 3042, which limits rent increases for three years after a property is withdrawn from publicly supported housing and Senate Bill 611, which caps annual rent increases to 10% or inflation plus 7%.

“House Bill 3042 and Senate Bill 611 are about providing predictability for renters. It’s helping people be housed by providing that clarity of if and when they are going to see rent increases because that predictability helps prevent evictions and we know the most efficient way to help people is not to let them become homeless in the first place,” Kotek said.

Additionally, the first-term governor signed House Bill 3395 — the legislature’s collection of housing initiatives that makes it easier to build affordable housing properties and provides grants to cities, counties and tribes. She also signed House Bill 5511, which is the budget for Oregon housing and community services.

During a press conference for the bill signing, Kotek explained that the bills will add to the funding from the emergency orders she issued at the beginning of her term to get more affordable housing online and address homelessness.

“I believe in outcomes. It’s not enough to say we have more resources; you have to actually produce results. With the emergency order – which this money today as well as what we passed earlier in session — stands up new shelter capacity, helps people from becoming homeless in the first place and also rehouses individuals. We are focused on meeting those goals for every community who is receiving those dollars by the end of the year,” Kotek said.

“We know we have a crisis. That housing crisis and the biggest indicator of that crisis is too many people living unsheltered. It’s something we need to make progress on,” Kotek said — adding that she’s focused on boosting housing production in next year’s legislative session.