PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday morning, Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas.

The bill came after a ban on self-service gas that last for 72 years.

Under the new bill, Oregonians will have the option to pump their own gas, while stations will also have employees there to pump gas as well.

The bill, which went into effect immediately after being signed, allows gas stations across Oregon to give drivers the option to either pump their own gas or have an attendant do it.

The new law also requires gas to cost the same amount no matter the service a person chooses and does not allow stations to have more self-service pumps than attendant-service pumps.

