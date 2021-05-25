Gov.’s Office: Oregonians vaccinated at fed site not in state’s database

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown’s Office is now saying Oregonians vaccinated a federal site will not appear in the state’s vaccine database, which makes them eligible for a $1 million jackpot.
This includes those who have been vaccinated at Veterans Affairs hospitals, such as veterans and their spouses.
However, KOIN 6 News has been told officials are working on alternate ways to collect the information for the vaccine lottery at the end of June.
Last Friday, Gov. Brown announced a $1 million jackpot and $10,000 cash prizes for one resident in each county for those who have received at least one vaccine dose by June 28. There are also five college savings plan prizes for Oregonians under the age of 18.
However, the Oregonians who remain ineligible for the lottery prizes include employees of the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon Governor’s Office, the Oregon Treasurer’s Office, the Oregon Health Authority and their family members.
More details on the lottery prizes below: