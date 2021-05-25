Gov.’s Office: Oregonians vaccinated at fed site not in state’s database

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said about 800,000 doses will be flown to Argentina in the last weekend of May 2021. Mexico will get a similar amount, and he expressed hopes that later shipments can be sent to other Latin American countries. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown’s Office is now saying Oregonians vaccinated a federal site will not appear in the state’s vaccine database, which makes them eligible for a $1 million jackpot.

This includes those who have been vaccinated at Veterans Affairs hospitals, such as veterans and their spouses.

However, KOIN 6 News has been told officials are working on alternate ways to collect the information for the vaccine lottery at the end of June.

Last Friday, Gov. Brown announced a $1 million jackpot and $10,000 cash prizes for one resident in each county for those who have received at least one vaccine dose by June 28. There are also five college savings plan prizes for Oregonians under the age of 18.

However, the Oregonians who remain ineligible for the lottery prizes include employees of the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon Governor’s Office, the Oregon Treasurer’s Office, the Oregon Health Authority and their family members.

More details on the lottery prizes below: