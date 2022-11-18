The Oregon governor-elect and Portland mayor meet on Wednesday to discuss serious issues.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon Gov-elect Tina Kotek discussed crises facing Portland with Mayor Red Wheeler Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kotek, the two agreed to meet every two weeks to continue discussing how to address such pressing Portland issues as homelessness, the downtown economic downtown and the shortage of police officers.

“I requested that we meet every two weeks going forward to ensure that we are sharing information and working together to take on the biggest issues facing the Portland region,” Kotek said in a Nov. 16 press release.

Wheeler’s office did not promptly respond to a request for comment.

“I had a constructive meeting with Mayor Wheeler this afternoon, Kotek’s release said. “We discussed several urgent issues.”