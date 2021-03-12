Governor Brown makes back-to-classroom order official

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown officially issued an executive order on Friday morning ordering public schools to reopen classrooms. She announced the order last week.

Executive Order 21-06 requires all Oregon public schools to offer universal access to hybrid or full in-person instruction by the weeks of March 29 for grades K-5, and April 19 for grades 6-12.

Students will have the option to remain in comprehensive distance learning across all districts.

The news of Oregon schools reopening comes nearly a year since Brown ordered them closed as it became clearer the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading across the U.S.

“Closing schools in Oregon is a decision I will never forget. Parents, educators, school staff, but especially students have come so far while navigating the challenges of this pandemic. Welcoming students back to every school across Oregon will be a milestone worth celebrating,” Brown said.