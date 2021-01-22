Brown to talk legislative agenda, virus response on Friday

Press conference comes a day after governor's annual State of the State address

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after delivering her annual State of the State address, Oregon Governor Kate Brown will break down her legislative agenda and discuss the latest on the pandemic.

The virtual press conference will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

Brown will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education and Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

During her State of the State speech, Brown reflected on a challenging year of the pandemic, lockdowns, protests and wildfires. The governor pledged money to continue to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic and thanked “every Oregonian, business, local official who sacrificed.” She also addressed plans to return to in-person education.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.