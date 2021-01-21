Gov. Brown to deliver State of State on Thursday

Speech to lay out her vision and plans through 2021-22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a year of the pandemic, lockdowns, protests and wildfires, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will deliver her annual State of the State speech on Thursday.

The governor is expected to begin her speech at 10:30 a.m., and it will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Brown’s remarks come during what was scheduled to be the first week of the 6-month legislative session. But security concerns following the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 and at the Oregon State Capitol on December 21 prompted legislative leaders to adjust the schedule for the calendar.

The legislative session is now set to completely begin Thursday and will continue into June.

The governor will touch on all the aspects that affected Oregonians during 2020 as well as lay out her plans for 2021-22. They will include vaccination rollouts, in-person education and help for small businesses.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as the events develop.