Brown to update Oregon wildfire response Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown will hold another press conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the Oregon wildfires and the various responses in motion.

The governor is expected to begin her press conference at 1 p.m. State officials including Kris Strickler from the Oregon Department of Transportation will join her.

Officially there are 26 active wildfires in the state that have burned about 1 million acres — an area larger than the entire state of Rhode Island.

