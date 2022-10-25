Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks about the state’s continued response to COVID-19 in a press conference on Sept. 28, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just back from a trade mission to South Korea and Japan, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Brown spent 12 days visiting the two countries alongside representatives from the agriculture, tourism, higher education, apparel, technology and manufacturing industries. It was her first trip to Asia since 2019.

Asian trade and tourism play huge roles in Oregon’s economy. Japan is one of the largest foreign investors in Oregon and South Korea is a key location for exports. Overall, the two locations represent 11% of Oregon’s global export market.

In a statement before she left, Brown said, “Oregon has strong relationships in South Korea and Japan that have been built on decades of trade and the shared values of economic growth, environmental stewardship, and a desire for a better tomorrow.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.