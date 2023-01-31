SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Tina Kotek will detail her budget priorities for Oregon for the next 2 years when she addresses the media Tuesday morning.

Kotek will release the details for 2023-25 of her already-announced plans at 11 a.m. Those details will include budget recommendations for housing, homelessness, mental health and addiction care, education and child care.

In her first full day as Oregon’s chief executive, Gov. Kotek held a press conference and signed three executive orders to address the state’s housing and homelessness crises.

The first executive order establishes a statewide goal of building 36,000 housing units per year and creates the Housing Production Advisory Council. Kotek said the council will be tasked with creating a budget and policy recommendations to reach that goal.

The second executive order declared a state of emergency due to homelessness. The third executive order, Kotek said, will work in tandem with the others to direct state agencies to prioritize reducing unsheltered and sheltered homelessness in the state, not only in areas under the state of emergency.

