Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek speaks at the State Library of Oregon in Salem on Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Claire Rush, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Tina Kotek will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to take questions on a variety of topics from the press.

On Monday, the governor toured Faubion School in Northeast Portland with US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. They spoke about mental health services for the student population and ways to improve access.

Kotek also declared a weather state of emergency for Multnomah County following the historic snow storm that hit the Portland metro area. That declaration remains in effect until Saturday.

She also was the sole guest on Eye On Northwest Politics this past Sunday. She answered questions from KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie on the homeless, new leadership at OLCC and the Greater Idaho movement.