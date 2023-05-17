Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek at a press conference on her first full day in office, January 10, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Tina Kotek will answer questions from reporters after the May revenue forecast is released Wednesday morning.

KOIN 6 News will have a crew at the press conference and will update this story as it develops.

This forecast is expected to provide a sharper focus from the February forecast that showed Oregon’s tax revenue forecast jumped again, potentially giving state lawmakers more money to spend in the next budget and driving up the likely state tax rebate that taxpayers could receive next year.

State lawmakers will base their 2023-2025 budget on this May forecast.

“There is a significant amount of additional resources that will be available for policymakers as they craft the next biennial budget,” state economist Mark McMullen said in February. “That said, there’s still a tremendous amount of uncertainty out there.”

The state of Oregon is now expected to send nearly $4 billion back to taxpayers next year, as forecast revenues continue to soar past economist’s initial expectations, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.