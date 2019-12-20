Grab a sandbag: Heavy rains coming to Portland metro

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — The rain is coming and sandbags are being filled throughout the metro.

There are a number of sandbag locations in the Portland area, including one at the Clackamas Fire Station District 4 in Milwaukie. Emergency officials stress this is the time you need to be assessing your flood risk.

As usual, officials are looking at the low lying areas such as Johnson Creek, Scott Creek and Kellogg Creek. CERT — the Community Emergency Response Team — volunteers were out to show people how to properly fill a sandbag.

The proper way: fill it about halfway, tie it off and stack it in an offset pattern.

Emergency Manager Gregg Ramirez said if you do live in an area that tends to flood, this is the time to fill up on sandbags.

“They need to continue to monitor the weather particularly if their neighborhood floods,” Ramirez said, and “take steps to evacaute.”

Sandbag locations in the Portland metro area: