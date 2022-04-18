PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring is here which means hiking season — and Saturday, April 23 is Celebrate Trails Day. Luckily, the Pacific Northwest has no shortage of trail adventures.

Since 2019, trail use has surged as people seek outdoor spaces for exercise and connection with friends and family. Trails make getting outdoors and around by foot, bike and wheelchair more accessible for everyone.

The day is an annual celebration of the nation’s trails and the benefits they bring to people’s health and well-being. On Celebrate Trails Day, and beyond, RTC is offering resources and events to encourage people to make trail use part of their daily lives.

Brandi Horton, Vice President of Communications with the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy shared more on how to make the most of the great outdoors this spring.