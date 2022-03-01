PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The grace period for back rent in Oregon ends on Tuesday.

That means anyone with a past-due rent balance could potentially face eviction. This covers missed rent checks from April 2020 to June 2021.

The deadline was extended last fall as the state struggled to get relief money out to renters and landlords who applied for help.

As of now 42% of those that applied have not gotten paid yet, while 18,000 applications still have to be processed. Those households are still protected until mid-summer.