Grain barge runs aground on island in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A grain barge ran aground early Thursday morning in the Columbia River, according to the barge’s company, Tidewater Transportation and Terminals.

The barge was being towed downriver when heavy winds pushed it onto the ground near McGuire Island, dealing some damage to its hull, the company said. The barge was one of four tied to the tug, the Sundial.

There were no reported injuries, and Tidewater says there is no threat of pollution.

The damaged barge is stable, the company said, and it is being evaluated.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and the company has sent another tugboat to assist.