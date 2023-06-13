One person is dead and one is in custody after a domestic violence shooting in Corbett, June 3, 2023 (KOIN)

Deputies say Brandon Lewis Briscoe made several statements about having killed his wife.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury indicted a 47-year-old felon with a murder charge Tuesday following a fatal domestic violence incident in Corbett on June 3.

Brandon Lewis Briscoe faces two charges related to shooting his 47-year-old wife Heather Lynn Booker Briscoe inside an RV, including second-degree murder with a firearm and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Officials say they received several 911 calls about a domestic disturbance. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw Brandon walk out of the RV with a gun in his hand.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at 37000 E Historic Columbia River Highway and arrested Brandon in the parking lot of a nearby fire station. According to deputies, he made several statements about having killed his wife.

Authorities say they found Heather dead from gunshot wounds inside the RV.

Brandon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday. The investigation remains ongoing.

