Grand Ronde Tribe enters shellfish agreement with ODFW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Enrolled members of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde can now harvest shellfish under a special gathering permit after the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Tribe Friday.

Under the approved MOU, the new permit would grant Grand Ronde Tribal Members the ability to forgo some limitations and restrictions required under a standard recreational shellfish license.

According to the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, enrolled Tribal Members will soon be able to use the special gathering permit to harvest shellfish in the Trask Unit and adjacent ocean, including Tillamook Bay.

In a release following Friday’s vote, Grand Ronde Chairwoman Cheryle A. Kennedy said the agreement was a step forward in recognizing the historic and cultural significance of shellfish within her community.

“Shellfish have always been an important foundation for our lives as Tribal Members,” Kennedy explained. “They appear in our traditional stories, nourish our bodies, adorn our regalia and historically served as a currency for our dealings with other tribes.”

Kennedy continued, “To be able to return to our fishing grounds and to harvest shellfish under a Tribal permit is something that will support us for generations to come.”

According to the Tribe, enrolled members who harvest under the new permit would still be required to abide by Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations as it relates to daily bag limits, harvest methods, sizes, species and seasons.

“Today’s vote was the final step in the approval process after the Grand Ronde Tribal Council voted to approve the MOU during their February 9 Tribal Council Meeting,” The joint release stated. “The MOU will now go to ODFW and the Tribe for signature.”