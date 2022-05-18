PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The “Greater Idaho” movement was dealt a slight setback on Tuesday night when voters from two of three counties appeared to say “no” to measures asking to study moving the borders of those counties into Idaho.

The measures appeared to fail in Douglas and Josephine counties, according to results posted by the counties’ election offices as of 9 a.m. Wednesday; however, voters in Klamath County appeared to approve a measure asking to study it.

In Douglas County, just over 57% of voters said no to the measure, while in Josephine County, nearly 55% of voters said no to an advisory question on becoming part of Idaho. However, just over 56% of Klamath voters approved the creation of a board that would review the state’s border being relocated.

Klamath County voters’ OK of the measure joins eight other Oregon counties exploring adjusting the border between the Beaver State and Idaho. There are 36 counties in Oregon.

Last November, Harney County approved a ballot measure requiring local officials to hold meetings about moving the county into Idaho. Last May, voters in Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman counties approved similar measures. Union and Jefferson counties voted for a “Greater Idaho” measure in November 2020.

The initiative to move rural eastern and southern Oregon counties to Idaho has been gaining support in rural counties, but an Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey in July 2021 found a slim majority of Oregonians are against moving the border.