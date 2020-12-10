Greg Walden bids farewell to US Congress

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since 1999, Greg Walden has represented the Second District of Oregon in the US House of Representatives. On Wednesday, Walden bid farewell to Congress on the floor of the House.

“I know my colleagues will understand this when I say I will never fully understand all that they sacrificed so that I could fulfill my duty in office. But I do know it was a lot,” he said.

Walden, Oregon’s only congressional Republican, decided not to seek re-election. But his seat stayed in the party as Cliff Bentz won the November election to take over.

He made his decision public in October 2019. At that time, he said, “I will close the public service chapter of my life, thankful for the friends I’ve made and the successful work we’ve done together.”

Walden and his wife owned and operated radio stations in Hood River and The Dalles for more than 20 years. He was first elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 1989 and later spent 2 years in the Oregon Senate before running and winning a US congressional seat in 1998.