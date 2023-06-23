PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Gresham-based food company has recalled its frozen pineapple products distributed through Cadia and Trader Joe’s after possible contamination of Listeria, according to the FDA.

Scenic Fruit Company recalled its frozen organic pineapple and frozen fruit blends containing pineapple from Trader Joe’s stores nationwide and health food stores from California, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Maryland, Oregon and Texas.

The recalled products include Cadia’s Organic Pineapple with the best-by dates of May 12, 2024 and Sept. 8, 2024. Trader Joe’s products include its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with pineapple, banana, strawberry and mango. The dates associated with the product are April 24, Aug. 4, Oct. 13 and Nov. 4 of 2024.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections for children, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems. In healthy individuals, the most common side effects are a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The bacteria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.