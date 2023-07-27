PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an effort to reduce response times for 911 calls, the Gresham Police Department has implemented a Drones as First Responders program.

After Gresham officials launched the program on July 14, GPD became the first Oregon law enforcement agency to adopt the program — and the 16th across the country to do so.

This program comes after the Safe Gresham initiative, which was announced in 2022. The initiative set out to make the community safer for all residents, but because the Gresham Safety Levy didn’t pass in the May 2023 special election, the city was unable to allocate more funding toward police staffing.

According to Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg, the Drones as First Responders program helps to fill that gap.

“Without the additional staffing the Gresham Safety Levy would have provided our department, we are having to find innovative ways to be more efficient while keeping our community safe,” Gullberg said in a statement.

City officials explained that the drones are used in the case of emergency situations such as missing persons searches or ongoing crimes.

The surveillance tool launches from Gresham City Hall, and can send critical information to officers on the ground. However, the drones only record video if authorities deem it as necessary for their investigation.

“Drones have the ability to arrive at a scene within a couple of minutes, which allows our officers to have their eyes on an incident in record time and can potentially reduce the amount of personnel needed,” City Manager Nina Vetter added.

California’s Chula Vista Police Department was the first law enforcement agency to adopt the program back in 2018. Gresham officials reported that the CVPD drone’s average response time for priority-one calls is 3.9 minutes, while the patrol unit’s average response time is 6.6 minutes.

Although the drone program has proven to be more efficient for police, it has led to a lawsuit against the City of Chula Vista.

According to San Diego media outlet KPBS, a local newspaper publisher was denied when he asked CVPD for one month of drone footage under the California Public Records Act. KPBS reported that the journalist wanted to confirm whether officers were using the technology to surveil residents.

When the publisher took the case to a San Diego Superior Court, the judge ruled in favor of the city. The case is now being reconsidered in the 4th District Court of Appeals.