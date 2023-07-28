Rogelio Chavez was last seen at 915 NE 181st Ave., police say, and is familiar with TriMet public transit. (Courtesy: Gresham Police)

Police say he is known to frequent North Gresham Grade School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday night, authorities say.

Rogelio Chavez was last seen at 915 NE 181st Ave., police say, and is familiar with TriMet public transit. Officials say he may be in the area of Nadaka Park, and is known to frequent North Gresham Grade School.

According to Gresham Police, Chavez is a Hispanic male who is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has black hair, and records show he was last seen wearing a black beanie, black shirt, black Dickie pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about Chavez’s location to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.

