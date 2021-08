PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-year-old child fell out of a window early Monday morning in Gresham.

Officials say the child fell out of a 3rd story window at 6:37 a.m. at the Columbia Trails Apartments on NW 15th.

The child landed in bark dust.

They were taken to a hospital. There was no information about their condition.

The safety advocacy group Stop At 4 says every year in the US more than 3000 children ages 6-and-under fall out of windows. On average, 8 kids die from their injuries.