PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nestled between the Portland metro and the Gorge, Gresham, OR, is a constantly growing city.

But being so close to Portland, Gresham suffers from many of the same issues that Portland does including gun violence and homelessness.

Gresham’s mayor, Travis Stovall is working hard to fix those problems though with a series of programs aimed at targeting areas for improvement.

Stovall joined KOIN 6 News’ Emily Burris and Ken Boddie to talk about these programs and how they are helping the city flourish.

