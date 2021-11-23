Campaign issues ad to recall Newberg schools’ Dave Brown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The campaign Recall Dave Brown issued an advertisement Monday night calling for the removal of Newberg School Board Chair Dave Brown after he voted to fire Newberg’s superintendent.

Newberg School Board voted 4 to 3 on November 9 to remove Dr. Joe Morelock as superintendent without cause. Morelock had been superintendent for two years and was under contract through June 30, 2024.

Brown said disagreements over the Black Lives Matter and pride ban wasn’t necessarily why they fired Morelock, suggesting he and other board members felt there were multiple issues at play.

Recall Dave Brown shared the advertisement via Twitter around 10 p.m. The group said the video will run continuously on TV for the next two weeks in Newberg and Dundee.

The advertisement used Board Members Brandy Penner and Rebecca Piros’ statements during the board meeting which resulted in Morelock’s firing. Both Penner and Piros voted against firing Morelock.

“These are my kids,” Penner said. “These are all of our kids and they deserve an education not based on authoritarian tactics but on American democracy, the freedom of thoughts and speech.”

According to the group, Brown was voted to chair “based on his promise to ‘do a better job and spend less,'” a promise they say he didn’t keep.

The vote to remove Morelock was initiated by Brown. Many have cited this decision will cost the district thousands of dollars. Other members that voted to fire Morelock include Brian Shannon, Renee Powell and Trevor DeHart .

Brown said “there are a lot of aspects of this we can’t talk about.” Brown explained there’s information the school board can’t make public due to rules of executive session.

According to a joint statement for Recall Brian Shannon and Recall Dave Brown, “The Newberg School Board’s four-person majority has brought chaos, catastrophe and anguish to our community.”

Morelock’s termination provoked hundreds of veterans, parents, students and residents to protest on November 11.

“Dave Brown has endangered the stability of Newberg and its school district,” the group said on their website. He shows “a total lack of competence, preparedness and, worse, a lack of respect for students, parents, staff, and his own constituents.”

The joint statement also said the group is currently on track to guarantee registered voters can cast their votes to remove Brown in December.