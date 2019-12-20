Groups want Oregon cap on toxic diesel emissions

Diesel determined to be a carcinogen by WHO

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of 20 clean air organizations petitioned Oregon policymakers to establish a cap on toxic diesel emissions from non-road sources such as construction sites, distribution centers and rail yards.

Neighbors For Clean Air spotlighted downtown Portland construction as health concerns. Mary Peveto, the executive director of the organization, said that even though Oregon has made strides to reduce pollution on our roads, Portland’s diesel pollution is particularly high.

“We realized 65% of diesel emissions are still coming from sources that are still unregulated and weren’t addressed by the new law that passed this year,” she said.

These groups along with Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Commission Chair Deborah Kafoury agree diesel presents a serious threat to public health. In the last decade, the World Health Organization recognized diesel as a carcinogen.

Peveto said the “really fine particles” of diesel get inhaled and have been associated with neuro-developmental disorders in children.

Melissa Powers, the director of Green Energy Institute at Lewis & Clark Law School, helped co-author the petition. She said they want Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission to take on health-based regulations.

Along with Neighbors for Clean Air, these organizations are co-petitioners:

Audubon Society of Portland

Beyond Toxics

The Center for Biological Diversity

The Center for a Sustainable Economy

Climate Solutions

Columbia RiverKeeper

Earthjustice

Environment Oregon

Forest Park Conservancy

Friends of Mount Hood

Green Energy Institute at Lewis & Clark Law School

Green Lents

Neighbors for Clean Air

Verde

Northwest Environmental Defense Center

OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon

Oregon Chapter of the Sierra Club

Oregon Environmental Council

Oregon League of Conservation Voters

Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility

Tualatin RiverKeepers