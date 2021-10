Police said the incident had been "resolved" a short time later, according to the university

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students at George Fox University in Newberg were told to shelter in place after gunshots rang out Friday afternoon.

Gunshots were reported near the campus’ Chehalem Aquatic Center, prompting the university to issue a warning to students to take shelter. The university said a short time later that Newberg-Dundee police confirmed the incident — which took place several blocks away from the campus — had been “resolved.”

No other details are available at this time.