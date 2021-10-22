Gutter cleaners busy as storm closes in on Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mark Michalchuk worked well past sunset Friday preparing Portlanders for the wet weekend ahead.

Michalchuk, who owns Expert Property Maintenance, said calls for gutter-cleaning have skyrocketed. “We are currently getting an extreme amount of gutter-cleaning calls right now,” he told KOIN 6 News. “Over the last two days, we probably got 50% more leaf flow for gutter cleaning than any other task that we provide. It’s really awesome. I can really definitely tell that people are caring about the storm that’s coming in.”

Leaves in a rain puddle in downtown Portland, October 21, 2021 (KOIN)

On Sunday we will likely have Bomb Cyclone number 2 in the Pacific. The exact path will determine if we stay on the outskirts of the biggest impacts or if we’ll be close enough to encounter damaging winds. Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team to help you prepare for what could be a turbulent weather weekend.

When the water can’t flow properly the end result can be expensive.

“Once that rainfall starts overflowing with the gutters, and starts overflowing, it can really cause damage to your siding, to the foundation of the home,” he said.

With more leaves likely to come down with the rain and the wind, the Oregon Department of Transportation will be on the lookout for clogged storm drains, too.

Drivers in the rain in downtown Portland, October 21, 2021 (KOIN)

“We are trying to clean storm drains in certain areas and get standing water off the roads as quickly as they can,” ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said. “So that involves a lot of cleaning the leaves out. People can help with that in their neighborhood, too.”

Hamilton also said landslides are a concern, especially in areas burned by wildfires.

“These areas haven’t really recovered and these areas are going to be more susceptible to slides,” he said.

In Southeast Portland, Michalchuk feels good about bringing customers peace of mind. He does have a tip for homeowners who aren’t hiring a professional — grab a ladder.

“Just take your hand and kind of scoop out, just to air the downspout so at least that rainfall, you know, that water can go down to the downspout.”