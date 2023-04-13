Social media posts appeared to show the spiky-haired, platinum-blonde chef visiting the Bend area on April 11.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri was rumored to be filming in Deschutes County, Oregon this week for his long-running Food Network Series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Photos and video popped up on social media showing the spiky-haired, platinum-blonde chef visiting restaurants in the Bend area on April 11. According to various Redditors, Fieri was spotted filming at Big Ski’s Pierogis in Bend and Grace and Hammer Pizza in Redmond.

However, calls to these eateries by KOIN 6 News provided no additional information.

Food Network spokesperson Irika Slavin neither confirmed nor denied that the show was filming in Oregon this week.

“Unfortunately, we cannot confirm anything at this time – when episodes are completed and we have an airdate, we can let you know more,” Slavin said.

Central Oregon Film Office Executive Director Sandy Henderson confirmed with KOIN 6 that there was a “production” filmed in Deschutes earlier in the week. However, she said she could not say what company was involved or where the filming occurred.

Deschutes County Spokesperson Whitney Hale also declined to say if Fieri was filming in the area but did not deny that the mayor of Flavortown paid a recent visit.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to assist with this request,” Hale said.

The rumored taping wouldn’t be Fieri’s first trip to Bend. The Celebrity Chef previously shot “Triple D” episodes at Zydeco Kitchen and Cocktails, Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro and Backstage Lounge, and Dump City Dumplings, which aired in 2021.

It’s unclear at this time if any other Food Network tapings are planned for the Oregon area this month. Anyone wanting to share their recent Fieri sightings with KOIN 6 are welcome to email photos or videos to news@koin.com.