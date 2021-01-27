Gyms frustrated with COVID restriction changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many Oregonians are still struggling to get all of their unemployment benefits and say it's nearly impossible to get through to the Oregon Employment Department by phone.

In March, 21-year-old Caleigh Brown lost her job just as she was trying to start her career. Brown said she received benefit payments for a few weeks but recently started getting letters in the mail directing her to call the OED within seven days to provide more information or her claim would be denied.