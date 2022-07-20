The event will feature mini haunted houses and escape rooms.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Portlanders who long for crisp nights, candy corn and a scary movie, a new Halloween convention wants to celebrate the spooky season a bit early.

Ghosts of Summer, a convention specifically for Halloween lovers, will feature 65 vendors, crafters and entertainers around Portland. People can stock up on Halloween props and décor ahead of time.

The event will also feature mini haunted houses, escape rooms, and horror genre tabletop games.

“Surrounding the haunts and escape rooms, a 3,000 square-foot scare zone featuring displays by Punisher from Hell, local scare actors, and a cash bar,” Ghosts of Summer said on its website. “Scare up some spirits while our spirits scare you.”

For those wanting to get creative, the event features a change to hone your Halloween skills with Portland creators, crafters and haunters. People can also look forward to immersive horror theater and horror films after the vendor floor closes.

The convention starts Friday, Aug. 5 and ends Saturday, Aug. 6.

